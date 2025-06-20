Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / CAPE fear: History suggests rich valuations precede sharp pullbacks

CAPE fear: History suggests rich valuations precede sharp pullbacks

Valuations at current levels have historically corresponded single-digit returns

The study suggests a direct relationship between CAPE values and drawdowns. Drawdowns are the maximum decline from the peak.
premium

The study suggests a direct relationship between CAPE values and drawdowns. Drawdowns are the maximum decline from the peak. (Illustration: Binay Sinha).

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Notwithstanding indices being lower than the all-time high levels touched nine months ago, the stock market has rarely been as expensive as it is now on one particular metric.
 
The 10-year cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio for the BSE Sensex is at 35.2x, according to data based on a study, Forecast or Fallacy? Shiller’s CAPE: Market and Style Factor Forward Returns in Indian Equities, authored originally in July 2024 by Joshy Jacob, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Rajan Raju, director at Singapore-based family office Invespar.
 
The numbers are updated monthly. The latest valuations for May 2025
Topics : Stock Market The Smart Investor Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon