Cash-rich private sector promoter: Tata Sons continues to dominate in FY24

Tata Sons continued to dominate as the country’s most cash-rich private-sector promoter in 2023-24, maintaining a significant lead over its peers.

In FY24, the Tata group holding company earned about Rs 36,500 crore from dividends and share buybacks, a 7.5 per cent increase from Rs 27,800 crore in FY23. Azim Premji of Wipro followed with earnings of nearly Rs 9,100 crore through dividends and share buybacks in FY24 — nearly 23 times the 400 crore mopup in the previous year. The Shiv Nadar family of HCL Technologies stood third, amassing close to Rs 8,600 crore in 2023-24.

Other prominent