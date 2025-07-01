CDSL stock eyes 'cup and handle' pattern breakout; can it hit ₹3,000-mark?

The share price of CDSL has appreciated by nearly 73 per cent in the last three months, from a low of ₹1,047 in March to the present ₹1,805 levels. Further, in late May, the stock had given a fresh breakout on the daily scale. More importantly, the last six months chart shows the formation of a 'Cup and Handle' pattern on the daily scale. In general, the 'Cup and Handle' pattern is considered as a bullish chart pattern, with a likely upside breakout which also signals the start of a fresh bull run at the particular counter.