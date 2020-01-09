Here's how you can make money in the stock market using a cup and a handle

In technical analysis, there are various chart patterns, both bullish and bearish that one can use to analyse stock price movement over a period of time. Some of the bullish chart patterns are Head and Shoulder, Double Bottom, Cup and Handle, Flag pattern, Falling channel, Ascending triangle, among others.

Of these, Cup and Handle pattern is one of the commonly used technical indicators by the trading community. The "Cup and Handle" is a bullish continuation pattern, which was developed by William O'Neil, to identify strong upside in the stock. The pattern resembles ...