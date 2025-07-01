Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asian markets mixed; India, China June manufacturing PMI eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Around 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 36 points higher at 25,650, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 1, 2025: India and China’s manufacturing PMI final figures for June, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at the 2025 European Central Bank Forum in Portugal, mixed global cues, robust primary market activity, and institutional investment flows are likely to steer benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today.
That said, around 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 36 points higher at 25,650, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
India’s industrial output rose just 1.2 per cent in May, the slowest in nine months, down from a revised 2.6 per cent in April. An early monsoon led to a sharp 5.8 per cent drop in electricity generation—the steepest since June 2020—while mining output declined 0.1 per cent for a second straight month. Manufacturing grew 2.6 per cent, with only 13 of 23 sectors seeing gains, compared to 16 in April. A high base from last year’s 6.3 per cent growth also impacted the IIP figures. READ MORE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed record highs on Wall Street against concerns over the global impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff stance, with his 90-day reprieve on tariffs set to expire next week.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that some countries are “negotiating in good faith” but warned that tariffs could return to previously announced levels if talks stall.
At the last count, Nikkei was down 0.87 per cent after hitting an 11-month high in the prior session, while the Topix slipped 0.52 per cent.
In contrast, Kospi rose 1.83 per cent and ASX 200 edged up 0.15 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong remained shut for a public holiday.
Meanwhile, US stock futures were slightly lower during early Asian trade, following another record-setting session on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 gained 0.52 per cent to close at 6,204.95, the Nasdaq rose 0.47 per cent to 20,369.73, and the Dow Jones added 275.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to finish at 44,094.77.
The rally was supported by Canada’s decision to withdraw its proposed digital services tax in a bid to ease trade tensions with the US, days after Trump abruptly ended trade talks with Ottawa. The tax, targeting firms like Google, Meta, and Amazon, was scheduled to take effect Monday.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹787.62 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,383.01 crore on June 30.
IPO today
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO (Mainline), Kalpataru IPO (Mainline), Globe Civil Project IPO (Mainline), Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron IPO (SME) and AJC Jewel IPO (SME) will debut on the stock exchanges today.
Vandan Foods IPO (SME), Marc Loire IPO (SME), Cedaar Textile IPO (SME), Pushpa Jewellers IPO (SME) and Silky Overseas IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Neetu Yoshi IPO (SME) and Adcounty Media IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO (Mainline), Moving Media IPO (SME), Valencia India IPO (SME), Ace Alpha IPO (SME), and PRO FX Tech IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Additionally, Raymond Realty, a demerged entity from Raymond Ltd, will be listed following a 1:1 demerger ratio.
Meanwhile, Piccadilly Agro Industries is also set to list on the NSE under the symbol PICCADIL.
Commodity corner
Gold prices edged higher on Monday, buoyed by a weaker US dollar as investors awaited key US economic data later this week for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Spot gold climbed 0.6 per cent to $3,293.55 per ounce after briefly touching its lowest level since May 29 earlier in the session. The precious metal also marked its second consecutive quarterly gain, rising 5.5 per cent over the past three months.
Meanwhile, oil prices slipped amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations of a potential OPEC+ production increase in August, which raised concerns about rising supply. Brent crude futures declined 16 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to close at $67.61 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 41 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $65.11. Despite last week’s sharpest weekly drop since March 2023, both benchmarks are on track to end June with a second straight monthly gain of over 5 per cent.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages positive on medium-term prospects of Torrent-JB Chemicals merger
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages are positive on the prospects of Torrent Pharmaceuticals after it announced a ₹25,689 crore deal to buy out JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, even though the acquisition comes with a premium and is expected to dilute near-term earnings.
Given the synergies, Torrent’s execution track record, and minimal overlap in therapeutic categories, brokerages expect the deal to be value-accretive over the medium term. After the merger, Torrent will break into the top five pharmaceutical companies in the country, with a revenue base of ₹15,400 crore. The merger is expected to be completed over the next 15–18 months. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meta on way to use Sebi's filter to weed out unregulated advisors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meta has begun the process to weed out unregulated markets advisors from its platforms like Facebook and Instagram by mandating them to display the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration number while advertising securities and investment-related advertisements.
In March earlier this year, Sebi had directed all intermediaries to register with platform providers such as Google and Meta for publishing advertisements. This was being done to curb investment frauds on social media platforms. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With Dalal Street closing the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2025 near record highs, analysts expect equities to remain firm in the second half as well, buoyed up by macroeconomic tailwinds that could counterbalance global risks.
At the headline level, they see the benchmark Nifty index rising up to 6 per cent from current levels over the next six months, despite likely pullbacks triggered by global events ranging from tariffs to oil prices and geopolitics.
Domestic triggers, according to Chokkalingam G, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, include solid economic growth, stable inflation, low oil prices, and a normal monsoon. A continued focus on capital expenditure could also help sustain the market’s momentum, he said. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Further valuation expansion unlikely: BofA Securities' Amish Shah
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The markets are trading above their long-term averages and further expansion in valuation is unlikely, says Amish Shah, Head of India Research, BofA Securities. In an interview with Business Standard in Mumbai, Shah says recovery in GDP, capex, and consumption revival could fall short of consensus expectations. READ MORE
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investment bankers pocket just ₹104 crore from HDB Financial IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investment bankers handling the initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial pocketed fees of ₹104.3 crore, just 0.83 per cent of the amount raised from the share sale.
The expenses incurred were lower than that seen for an IPO of a private sector company.
For instance, last year Hyundai Motor India had paid ₹493 crore — 1.77 per cent of the issue size — as fees and commissions to investment bankers. This was the biggest-ever pay cheque for handling an IPO, surpassing the previous record of ₹324 crore (also 1.77 per cent of the total issue size) paid by digital payment major One 97 Communications (Paytm) following its ₹18,300 crore IPO in November 2021. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capacity expansion likely trigger for Hindalco Industries' stock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-ferrous metal prices have strengthened 1-5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) as well as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to geopolitical tensions and tight London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories.
Higher NATO defence outlays from its EU members will also create long-term demand. India’s domestic demand for aluminium and copper is expected to grow very strongly.
The long-term demand will be driven by electric vehicles (EVs), electrification, packaging, transport, renewable energy (RE) systems and construction sectors. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty ends choppy first half of calendar 2025 with nearly 8% gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a choppy start to the year, the NSE’s Nifty 50 index ended the first half of calendar 2025 with gains of almost 8 per cent. The broader market Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap indices ended with modest gains of 1.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.
Market performance was initially hampered by US trade tensions, escalating geopolitical risks, and an uncertain global growth outlook, with the Nifty 50 dropping as much as 8 per cent by April. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd submits MD & CEO candidate list to RBI before 30 June deadline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has submitted its list of probable candidates for the position of MD & CEO to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ahead of the 30 June deadline, a source close to the development said.
The RBI had given the bank’s board time until 30 June to submit the list of probable names for the MD & CEO position after the bank’s former MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigned in April.
An email sent to the bank did not elicit a response. Shares of the bank closed 1.54 per cent higher at ₹871.80 on the BSE on Monday. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Akasa Air's net loss widens to ₹1,983 crore in FY25 as costs, delays rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Akasa Air’s standalone net loss rose 18.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to roughly ₹1,983 crore in 2024–25 (FY25), driven by rising employee costs, aircraft maintenance and airport charges, and a sharp increase in foreign exchange (forex) expenses, sources privy to the development told Business Standard.
While Akasa slipped further into the red, the other three major Indian airlines — IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India — fared much better in FY25. IndiGo remained highly profitable despite a slight Y-o-Y decline in profit. SpiceJet returned to the black and Air India reduced its losses while turning operationally profitable. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: External spillovers likely to hit India's financial system: RBI report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While India’s growth remains insulated from global headwinds mainly due to buoyant domestic demand, the domestic financial system could, however, be impacted by external spillovers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its half yearly Financial Stability Report published on Monday.
Furthermore, the rising global trade disputes and intensifying geopolitical hostilities could negatively impact the domestic growth outlook and reduce the demand for bank credit, which has decelerated sharply. “Moreover, it could also lead to increased risk aversion among investors and further corrections in domestic equity markets, which despite the recent correction, remain at the high end of their historical range,” the report said. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India firm on agriculture as US trade discussions enter crucial stage
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has hardened its stance on issues related to the ‘sensitive’ agriculture sector, as negotiations for a trade deal with the United States (US) have entered a critical phase, according to a person familiar with the development.
However, if the discussions fail, New Delhi should be prepared to face a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff that the US plans to impose after July 9, the person cited above told Business Standard.
“The US is also in the process of negotiating deals with other countries. If those deals materialise, India may lose its comparative tariff advantage vis-à-vis other countries,” the person said. READ MORE
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
-- Nikkei down 0.94 per cent
--ASX 200 rises 0.09 per cent
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settles at record high
-- S&P 500 advanced 0.52 per cent, posting another record close,
-- Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh all-time highs, gaining 0.47 per cent
-- Dow Jones climbed 275.50 points, or 0.63 per cent.
6:55 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST