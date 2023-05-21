close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tightening of monetary policy by important central banks internationally are expected to adversely impact the valuation of ECGC if the IPO is launched now

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPO

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd. (ECGC) may be pushed to the next financial year due to the prevailing uncertainty in the export market conditions, the Economic Times (ET) reported.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tightening of monetary policy by important central banks internationally may have an adverse impact on the valuation of the state-run company if the IPO is brought at this time.

The Centre proposed the ECGC's public listing in September 2021. The listing that was due in 2022-23 was to bring Rs 4,400 crore into the company over a period of five-years.
At present, the Centre's focus is on divesting its stakes in IDBI Bank, NMDC Steel, Shipping Corporation of India and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, the ET report said.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had announced the cabinet's decision to bring in ECG IPO in September 2021 and asserted that the company has recorded continuous surplus along with making dividend payments to the government for two decades. Goyal expressed confidence that given its track record the ECGC's IPO will be well received in the market.
ECGC's net profit surged 90 per cent year-on-year in 2021-22 to Rs 875 crore. Its net worth increased to Rs 7,841 crore, as of March 2022, against Rs 6,365 crore a year earlier. At present, ECGC has 85 per cent share in India's export credit insurance market.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Onus of preventing front running, insider trading to fall on AMCs

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

Sebi asks AMCs to set up control systems to identify market manipulation

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: It'll be business as usual for mkts, say analysts


The listing would have helped ECGC to get access to fresh resources from the market and substantially improve its ability to settle claims.
Set up in 1957, ECGC offers credit insurance services to exporters against risks of non-payment by overseas buyers. The state-run company also provides insurance cover to banks against risks in export credit lending to exporters. 




Topics : IPO ECGC Markets BS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Onus of preventing front running, insider trading to fall on AMCs

AMCs
2 min read

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

IPO
2 min read

Sebi asks AMCs to set up control systems to identify market manipulation

Sebi
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: It'll be business as usual for mkts, say analysts

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

IPO
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: It'll be business as usual for mkts, say analysts

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Onus of preventing front running, insider trading to fall on AMCs

AMCs
2 min read

Sebi asks AMCs to set up control systems to identify market manipulation

Sebi
3 min read

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon