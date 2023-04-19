close

Chola Fin, IDFC: 5 NBFC stocks to invest for short-to-medium term gain

Major Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) shares could offer significant gains from a short-to-medium term perspective, as their present formations on technical charts illustrate a long-term upside.

Selective NBFC stocks are ready to scale higher levels

Shares of Manappuram Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company will be in spotlight after the former reached a new 52-week high and latter sets a new historic peak.
Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, IDFC, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services have evolved with bullish structures that may delight trading and investing community if they manage to enter at key levels.
