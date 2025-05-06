Sebi may allow colocation in commodity bourses to boost efficiency

India’s commodity derivatives markets could soon get to offer colocation facilities — a move seen as boosting efficiency, liquidity, and alignment with global exchanges and equity bourses.

According to sources, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ( Sebi ’s) commodity derivatives advisory committee (CDAC) is actively discussing allowing colocation for the commodities segment.

Colocation, widely used in equities, enables trading members to place their systems near exchange servers for ultra-low latency. Industry players believe the transparent equity market colocation model, including latency data publication, could be effectively replicated for commodities.

Sources familiar with the matter said the Multi Commodity