Consistently healthy performance captured in Marico's high stock valuation

Marico reported consolidated revenue growth of 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25.

Domestic revenue surged 23 per cent Y-o-Y, while volume growth was 7 per cent. International growth stood at 11 per cent (16 per cent in constant currency growth).

Among key performers in the portfolio, Parachute coconut oil posted 22 per cent value growth with 1 per cent volume decline, due to price hikes.

Copra inflation led to an additional 8-10 per cent price rise in April 2025, bringing the total price hike to 30 per cent.

Apart from copra, vegetable oil prices