Coromandel, Paradeep to gain from hike in subsidy rate for fertilisers

The government announced a hike in nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for fertilisers by 45 per cent to ₹43.6 per kg of phosphate and by 48 per cent to ₹2.61 per kg of sulphur for H1FY26 (applicable from April 1 to September 30). The DAP (DiAmmonium Phosphate) subsidy has been increased by 9 per cent to ₹27,799 per tonne. The rates for nitrogen were revised downwards, and potash rate was unchanged.

The hikes favour backward integrated plants such as Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates, as well as standalone manufacturers – Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers and traders like Chambal Fertilisers. Broadly operating