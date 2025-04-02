Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Coromandel, Paradeep to gain from hike in subsidy rate for fertilisers

Coromandel, Paradeep to gain from hike in subsidy rate for fertilisers

Broadly operating profit per tonne may increase by between ₹1,000-2,000 for affected companies

Fertilizers, Farmers
Premium

Despite the increase in subsidy rates, gross margins may not improve by commensurate amounts owing to the increase in global raw material prices and rupee depreciation

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government announced a hike in nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for fertilisers by 45 per cent to ₹43.6 per kg of phosphate and by 48 per cent to ₹2.61 per kg of sulphur for H1FY26 (applicable from April 1 to September 30). The DAP (DiAmmonium Phosphate) subsidy has been increased by 9 per cent to ₹27,799 per tonne. The rates for nitrogen were revised downwards, and potash rate was unchanged.
 
The hikes favour backward integrated plants such as Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates, as well as standalone manufacturers – Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers and traders like Chambal Fertilisers. Broadly operating
Topics : Compass Coromandel Fertilizers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon