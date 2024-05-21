CPSE stocks on a roll; RVNL, Hudco, SJVN, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 15%

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were on roll on Tuesday, with the S&P BSE CPSE index hitting a new high of 4,155.48 as it surged over 2 per cent on the BSE the intraday trade.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Cochin Shipyard, SJVN, Ircon International, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and NHPC rallied up to 15 per cent amid heavy volumes.

At 02:08 PM, the CPSE index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 2.5 per cent as compared to 0.06 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past one