Cut in earnings expectations, valuations to cap upside in SBI Cards

Festive expenses and weaker margins weighed on earnings, even as GNPA ratios eased and spending momentum stayed strong

Net profit was down 20 per cent Q-o-Q and up 10 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹450 crore, well below consensus. Net interest income (NII) grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,730 crore, while NIM was flat Q-o-Q at 11.2 per cent

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Cards) Q2FY26 earnings were lower than consensus due to high provisioning and operating expenses. Credit costs moderated sequentially, though they remained high (net credit costs at 7.7 per cent vs 8.5 per cent in Q1FY26 and 8.1 per cent in FY25). New card acquisitions and cards-in-force (CIF) growth were subdued — up 3.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively.
 
This was a mixed result, with improvement in some metrics offset by deterioration in others. SBI Cards recorded strong growth in Q2FY26 retail spends (9 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q)
