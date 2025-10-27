Cut in earnings expectations, valuations to cap upside in SBI Cards

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Cards) Q2FY26 earnings were lower than consensus due to high provisioning and operating expenses. Credit costs moderated sequentially, though they remained high (net credit costs at 7.7 per cent vs 8.5 per cent in Q1FY26 and 8.1 per cent in FY25). New card acquisitions and cards-in-force (CIF) growth were subdued — up 3.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively.

SBI Cards recorded strong growth in Q2FY26 retail spends (9 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q). This was a mixed result, with improvement in some metrics offset by deterioration in others.