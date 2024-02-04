Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Debt mutual funds prosper in wake of Interim Budget yield decline

Gilt and dynamic fund investors reap nearly Rs 330 crore in gains, reveals estimates

SIP, investment, mutual fund
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The slump in yields after the Interim Budget has led to significant mark-to-market gains for debt fund investors. While gilt funds saw the value of their holdings surge by 0.65 per cent on average on Budget Day, the net asset value (NAV) of dynamic bond funds registered an average increase of 0.51 per cent, according to data from Value Research. The lower-than-anticipated borrowing plan announced in the Interim Budget (on February 1) led to an 8-basis-point decline in the 10-year government bond yield to 7.04 per cent on Thursday.

The debt market sentiment was buoyed by the government’s

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Street signs: Nifty's potential soars, a mixed bag in IPO GMPs, and more

M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 2.90 trn, Reliance shines

FPIs investment in debt market over 6-year high at Rs 19,800 cr in January

BSE, NSE cut daily trading limit on Paytm shares to 10% after market rout

Despite Q3 margin miss, Street remains positive on Titan's prospects

Topics : Debt Funds Mutual funds MFs Government securities Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon