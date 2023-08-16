Defence stocks pricing-in all positives, offer limited upside, say analysts

Stocks of defence-related companies have been firing on all cylinders at the bourses in calendar year 2023 (CY23). Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Data Patterns, MTAR Tech, Cochin Shipyard and GRSE have rallied 19-90 per cent so far this year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is up 8 per cent.

The gains have been sustained on the back of robust export opportunities, a healthy project pipeline and the government’s continued push for local manufacturing and indigenisation of defence equipment.