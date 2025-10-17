Demand recovery to drive gains for packaged food major Nestle India

Packaged food major Nestle India posted better than expected September quarter results led by strong volume growth across its key segments. While there were margin pressures due to elevated raw material costs, there could be some relief with easing prices in the near term.

Most brokerages are positive on the stock from a long-term perspective. An improving demand environment and recent goods and services tax (GST) reforms are expected to boost consumption going ahead. While there are growth triggers, the stock may not see a sharp uptick given valuations. The third-largest listed consumer company by market capitalisation is valued at