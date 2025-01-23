Demand woes likely to cap HUL's stock performance in the near term

The October-December quarter (Q3FY25) results of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) indicated weak demand, with urban growth muted and rural showing recovery.

Consolidated revenue grew by 1.6 per cent (volume was flat) to Rs 15,818 crore, due to price hikes. Prices of key raw materials such as palm oil and tea remained elevated, leading to compression of gross margin. Gross margin was impacted by raw material prices. Crude oil and soda ash prices declined 11 per cent and 3 per cent, but palm oil and tea prices increased 40 per cent and 24 per cent year-on-year