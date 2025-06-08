Demat accounts grow by 2.2 million in May, total hits 196.6 million

About 2.2 million new dematerialised (demat) accounts were opened in May, raising the total to 196.6 million as stock prices continued their upward trend.

This marks the first monthly increase in new account openings since December 2024, following a steady decline from January through April.

Industry experts project the total to surpass the 200-million milestone by mid-July.

The stock market ecosystem attracted fresh investors amid a share price rally. In May, Indian equities extended their gains, with the benchmark Nifty and Sensex each rising nearly 2 per cent. Broader markets outperformed — the Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 6.1 per cent,