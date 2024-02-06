Sensex (    %)
                        
Demat addition, trading turnover point to robust investor sentiment

Activity underpinned by buoyancy in underlying secondary as well as the primary markets

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Investor sentiment in the $4.6-trillion domestic equity markets continues to be buoyant, marked by surging new accounts and trading volumes. The average daily turnover (ADTV) and fresh dematerialised (demat) adds hit record highs. The broking industry added 4.7 million new accounts in January, surpassing the previous record of 4.1 million in the preceding month. Similarly, the ADTV for both the cash and derivatives segment (NSE and BSE combined) hit a record of Rs 1.23 trillion and Rs 460 trillion (on notional basis).

The surge in activity is underpinned by buoyancy in the underlying secondary as well as the primary markets.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

