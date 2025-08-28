Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Combined revenue market share of BSNL, MTNL at 8-year low: BofA Global

The research agency based its findings on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's aggregate gross revenue data, divided by subscriber base

BSNL has since rolled out pan-Indian 4G services and plans to launch 5G once the network stabilises. It has installed more than 100,000 4G towers nationwide using indigenous technology. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

A government lifeline of over ₹3.2 trillion since 2019 has not helped  Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), whose combined revenue market share dropped to 4 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25) — their lowest level in eight years, since 2016-17 (FY17), according to a BofA Global research report.
 
The research agency based its findings on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s aggregate gross revenue data, divided by subscriber base.
 
In FY17, BSNL/MTNL had a 9 per cent revenue share, which fell to 6 per cent in FY 2019 when the relief package was introduced. The figure edged
