Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

The benchmark Nifty50 index has risen by 5.92 per cent, while the 30-stock Sensex has advanced 5.01 per cent, so far in H1-CY25

Stock market
premium

Indian stock market, DII Inflows, FII selling (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite market turbulence from geopolitical tensions and global trade woes, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have shown resilience, pouring a record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1-CY25).
 
The strong domestic flows continued to cushion the markets, as money from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained volatile when risk-off sentiment deepened. FIIs sold stocks totalling ₹1.3 trillion in the first six months, the worst selloff since 2022, data shows.
 
DIIs, according to Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at INVasset PMS, have remained remarkably steady in their equity allocations, and this stems primarily
Topics : Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets insights DIIs FII outflows FIIs Retail investors The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon