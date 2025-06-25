DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

Despite market turbulence from geopolitical tensions and global trade woes, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have shown resilience, pouring a record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1-CY25).

The strong domestic flows continued to cushion the markets, as money from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained volatile when risk-off sentiment deepened. FIIs sold stocks totalling ₹1.3 trillion in the first six months, the worst selloff since 2022, data shows.

DIIs, according to Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at INVasset PMS, have remained remarkably steady in their equity allocations, and this stems primarily