Diversionary tactics: Fund misuse at Gensol raises red flags again

The Gensol saga is the latest in a list of corporate cases where promoters redirected funds at will and whim. It's yet another wakeup call

Sebi in an order debarred Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market
L to R: Anmol Singh Jaggi (File Photo) and Puneet Singh Jaggi (Photo:X)

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dropped a bombshell on Gensol Engineering. It barred promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from both the securities markets and directorial roles. The charge was that they had allegedly diverted a loan of over ₹262 crore meant for procuring 6,400 electric vehicles (EVs) to buy luxury real estate, including a ₹43 crore apartment in The Camellias, DLF’s uber-luxury project at Gurugram, and for personal expenses such as international travel and credit card bills.
 
Sebi’s interim order painted a damning picture: The Jaggi brothers had treated the listed
