Dividend alert! These 8 stocks turn ex-date today; do you own them?

Dividend alert! These 8 stocks turn ex-date today; do you own them?

A dividend is a portion of a company's profits paid to shareholders, typically expressed as a dividend per share. Here's the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Honda India Power Products, Clean Science, and six other companies will be in focus during today’s trading session as they turn ex-dividend. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits paid to shareholders, typically expressed as a dividend per share. Dividends can be distributed quarterly or annually.

Here’s the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today  
Honda India Power Products  
Shares of Honda India Power Products will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has declared a final dividend of  Rs 17.50 per share for eligible shareholders.

AMJ Land Holdings  
Shares of AMJ Land Holdings will turn ex-dividend today, with the company announcing a dividend of  Rs 0.20 per share for eligible shareholders.

Clean Science and Technology  
Shares of Clean Science and Technology will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has announced a final dividend of  Rs 3.00 per share for eligible shareholders.

I G Petrochemicals  
Shares of I G Petrochemicals turn ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of  Rs 7.50 per share announced for eligible shareholders.

Jamna Auto Industries    
Shares of Jamna Auto Industries will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has declared a final dividend of  Rs 1.30 per share for eligible shareholders.

Multibase India    
Shares of Multibase India will trade ex-dividend today, with the company announcing a final dividend of  Rs 3.00 per share for eligible shareholders.

Pudumjee Paper Products 
Shares of Pudumjee Paper Products will trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of  Rs 0.60 per share declared for eligible shareholders.

Radiant Cash Management Services
Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has announced a final dividend of  Rs 2.50 per share for eligible shareholders.

Eligibility for the dividend payout depends on whether an investor owns the company's stock before or on the ex-dividend date.

Topics : Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Stocks in focus dividend Dividend yield stocks dividend income High dividend stocks

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

