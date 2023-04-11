DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

The overall positive sentiment in real estate stocks is likely to remain intact over the next three – six months amid bouts of volatility and selling, said analysts, who suggest a pause in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) interest rate cycle – at least for now – is likely to provide the much needed support.
Since the RBI policy on April 6, the Nifty Realty index has surged 7.3 per cent as compared to 0.4 per cent rise in the Nifty50 till April 10.
ALSO READ: Real estate institutional investment up 37% to $1.65 bn in Jan-Mar: Report
G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research & Advisory sees another 15 per cent rise in quality realty stocks from here on in the next six mon
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%
RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das
Neogen Chemicals surges 5% after it inks pact with Japanese firm MUIS
Rupee seen flat at 82 for $1; US yields, importers hedging in focus
Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani
MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%
Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power
DLF
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y