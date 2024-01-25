DLF, Prestige, Sobha: CLSA downgrades select realty stocks. Here's why

CLSA has downgraded select real estate stocks and expects most counters from this sector to consolidate in the months ahead after the sharp run seen in them in the last few months. Most positive factors in terms of a pick-up in housing demand and office space absorption, it said, are already priced in.

“We expect housing industry demand to grow around 12 per cent in 2024 and for large developers to outpace industry to grow at 15 - 20 per cent. However, property stocks have gone up sharply over the past three months and our reverse discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation