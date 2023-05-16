DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

Nifty realty index has decisively crossed 5-months high and is few points shy of setting a new 52-week. Technically, when critical levels are achieved, the next upside could reach a new all-time high.
Shares of realty sector on Monday performed well on the bourses, with DLF and Sobha rolling 10 per cent gains, while Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, and Oberoi Realty advanced close to 5 per cent each.
On Tuesday, DLF, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate continue their upward momentum, by surging over 1.50 per cen, respectively.
