DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

On Tuesday, DLF, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate continue their upward momentum, by surging over 1.50 per cen, respectively.

Shares of realty sector on Monday performed well on the bourses, with DLF and Sobha rolling 10 per cent gains, while Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, and Oberoi Realty advanced close to 5 per cent each.