close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

When Nifty Realty index hits a new 52-week high, the next positive rally shall aim at setting a new all-time high

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
realty sector
Web Exclusive Premium

Realty index to reach a new historic peak

4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty realty index has decisively crossed 5-months high and is few points shy of setting a new 52-week. Technically, when critical levels are achieved, the next upside could reach a new all-time high. 
Shares of realty sector on Monday performed well on the bourses, with DLF and Sobha rolling 10 per cent gains, while Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, and Oberoi Realty advanced close to 5 per cent each.
On Tuesday, DLF, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate continue their upward momentum, by surging over 1.50 per cen, respectively. 
Or

Also Read

Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low

Britannia, ITC: Bet on FMCG stocks as index poised to record historic peak

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

After up to 44% rally, charts hint more upside in these mid, smallcap stks

DLF, Sunteck Realty: Stay cautious; realty index violates key support level

BSE Midcap index hits 52-week high; Astral surges 9% on strong Q4 results

HDFC, HDFC Bank turn ex-date for dividend; shares fall up to 2%

PVR Inox hits 52-week low; down 4% as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 333 cr

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

Stock Market Live: MidCap index at 52 wk-high; IT, PSBs top outperformers

DLF

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Nifty Realty Index DLF Godrej Properties' Realty Buzzing stocks stock market trading Stock Call Trading strategies trading hours Chart Reading stocks technical analysis Market technicals technical charts Daily technicals technical callls

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Mutual funds, sebi, investors, MF, equity, sensex, market, funds, shares, stocks, FDI, FPI, investment, growth
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

realty sector
4 min read

BSE Midcap index hits 52-week high; Astral surges 9% on strong Q4 results

market
3 min read

HDFC, HDFC Bank turn ex-date for dividend; shares fall up to 2%

HDFC Ltd
3 min read

PVR Inox hits 52-week low; down 4% as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 333 cr

Inox
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

DMart
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Stock Market Live: MidCap index at 52 wk-high; IT, PSBs top outperformers

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon