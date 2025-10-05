Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equity investors shift focus from export sectors amid US trade hurdles

Weighting of domestic demand-driven sectors surges; 'sunrise' stocks leap ahead

Eternal joined the Nifty 50 in March alongside InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo Airlines), and Max Healthcare Institute, replacing Britannia Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hero MotoCorp. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

The equity markets are turning away from export-driven sectors as American President Donald Trump’s policies have made exports to the US difficult for Indian companies. The combined weighting of Information Technology (IT) services and pharmaceuticals — India’s two largest export-oriented sectors — in the Nifty 50 index has fallen to just 12.3 per cent, the lowest in 25 years. 
By contrast, in March 2022, these sectors accounted for 22 per cent of the index. Meanwhile, domestic demand-driven sectors — including retail, food delivery services, telecom, aviation, and hospitals — have seen a sharp rise in their
