Sensex (0.18%)
69951.86 + 126.26
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.35 + 27.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
6752.25 + 53.35
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
44570.45 + 170.25
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
47417.70 + 155.70
Heatmap

Dr Reddy sinks 7% as Antique Broking expects warning letter for FTO-3 unit

On an old inspection for Dr Reddy's FTO-03 unit, Antique Broking today in a report said, that some of the observations were severe and can lead to a Warning Letter

Dr Reddy's
Premium

Harshita Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories sank 7 per cent to Rs 5,371.75 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the US regulator US FDA issued a Form 483 with three observations to the R&D centre in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The stock of the drug maker erased its entire 6 per cent gain recorded in the past one month. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,986.20 on August 24.

Dr Reddy’s said that the US FDA on Friday, December 8 completed a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

“The inspection was conducted from December 4, 2023 to December 8, 2023. We have been issued a Form

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

IT stocks shine in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 99 pts higher

Sensex sheds 311 pts on Fed rate hike scare; banks, IT shares wither

Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.37 against US dollar during early trade

We do not expect DIIs to cash out, says Jitendra Arora of ICICI Pru Life

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty at 21K; Dr Reddy dips 6%

Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, Tata Motors, REC, Blue Dart, Cipla, Lloyd

Nifty in overbought zone, Wait for dips in Nifty Bank before fresh buying

Topics : Stock Market Dr Reddys Buzzing stocks

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon