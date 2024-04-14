Dynamic fund allocation: ICICI Prudential's rocket fuel for outpacing peers

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund, launched in July 1998, has featured in the top 30 percentile of the large and midcap fund category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2023.

Ihab Dalwai has been managing the fund since June 2022. The fund’s month-end assets under management more than trebled to Rs 12,307 crore in March 2024 from Rs 3,726 crore in March 2021.