It has been a choppy ride for the Indian stock markets in the last few weeks as they negotiated geopolitical issues between India and Pakistan, Donald Trump’s tariff related tantrums amid corporate earnings for the March 2025 (Q4-FY25) quarter.

With most adverse developments now under control, analysts from Motilal Oswal Private Wealth suggest investors switch their attention towards ‘earnings’ from ‘events’.

As an investment strategy, they advise investors with lower equity allocations to consider lump-sum investments in Hybrid, Large-Cap, and Flexi Cap funds, and adopt a staggered approach for mid-and-small-caps over the next two–three months, with faster deployment if