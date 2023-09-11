Confirmation

Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run, easing outflows

Gross inflows surge 18% month-on-month in August, redemptions decline 19%

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
The net inflows into active equity mutual fund schemes surged to over Rs 20,000 crore in August, the highest in the present financial year (FY24). The inflows are over 2.5 times the July collection of Rs 7,600 crore, shows data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The rise in net inflows was boosted by 18 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth in gross investments, driven by a record Rs 15,800 crore inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route and Rs 5,000 crore collection by seven new fund offerings in the active equity space. Moreover, redemptions declined 19 per cent MoM to Rs 24,600 crore after staying elevated in the previous three months owing to profit booking.

The market was on the rise since March 2023 before losing some steam in August, with the benchmark indices ending their five-month gaining streak last month.

"The record SIP contribution is a testimony to the Indian investors' long-term approach to building wealth by investing through small ticket-sized SIPs," said N S Venkatesh, chief executive officer, Amfi.

Among the equity funds, small-cap schemes remained the biggest attraction for investors as they pumped in a net of Rs 4,265 crore. Only sectoral and thematic schemes raked in a higher collection, primarily due to five launches in the category. These schemes — HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund, HSBC Consumption Fund, Kotak Quant Fund, Nippon India Innovation Fund and Quant Manufacturing Fund — together collected Rs 2,560 crore during the launch period.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also registered a spike in investor interest, with net inflows touching a 16-month high of Rs 1,028 crore.

"With continued hikes in interest rates in the US, inflation still higher than expectations, and growth rate slowing down, the appeal of gold as a safe haven and hedge against inflation is expected to continue. Moreover, gold prices in recent times have come off from their all-time high levels, thereby providing some buying opportunity, particularly after a sharp rally it witnessed since March this year," said Melvyn Santarita, analyst - manager research, Morningstar India.

The flows into popular hybrid funds also gained momentum after remaining subdued for close to a year. Balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raked in net inflows of Rs 3,600 crore last month, the highest since January 2022. UTI MF's BAF new fund offering (NFO) alone contributed Rs 2,250 crore to the total inflows.

Recently, fund houses have put in efforts to popularise hybrid funds, marketing them as a tax-efficient option compared to investing separately in equity and debt schemes. There have been several launches in various hybrid fund categories, especially in the multi-asset space.

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

