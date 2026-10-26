Execution key as Godrej Properties lines up ₹32K cr worth of projects in H2

With some launches getting postponed, the performance in the September quarter was driven by sustenance (existing projects) sales, which grew 83 per cent Y-o-Y and contributed about 63 per cent of sales.

The National Capital Region and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were the key geographies in the September quarter, accounting for about 24 per cent each of the bookings. Other major regions that boosted sales were Bengaluru (20 per cent share), Pune (12 per cent) and Hyderabad (10 per cent).

Cash generation in the quarter remained robust, with collections rising 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,320 crore, while operating cash flow grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,580 crore. The management, according to Harmish Desai and Raj Lakhani of Systematix Research, is targeting H2 FY27 collections of ₹15,000 crore and operating cash flow of ₹7,000 crore, making launch execution and conversion of the pipeline into sales key factors to monitor.

The brokerage believes that GPL’s established brand, strong development pipeline and presence across key residential markets provide long-term growth visibility, supported by a capital-efficient mix of joint developments and outright land ownership. It has a hold rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,645.

Bookings in the first half of FY27 increased 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,659 crore. The company expects the second half to be strong from a launch perspective as it has lined up projects worth ₹32,000 crore. This would be a combination of new projects and a rising contribution from sustenance sales.

The company added four projects with an estimated saleable area of 9 million square feet and booking potential of ₹15,500 crore in H1, achieving 78 per cent of its full-year business development guidance.

Elara Securities is positive on the realty major’s strategy, given the strong micro-market selection, margin-accretive project additions, increasing economic share, and deepening footprint in existing markets and expansion beyond the top six or seven markets. It has reiterated a buy rating with a target price of ₹2,700.

What should offer revenue visibility over the medium term are ongoing business development as well as launches planned in the forthcoming quarters. While net debt increased in Q2 FY27 on account of project additions, leverage remains comfortable.