Expecting daily positive moves in stock market is unreasonable: Kalpen Parekh

It has been an uphill task for the frontline indices to cling on to the higher levels amid domestic and global developments. KALPEN PAREKH, MD and CEO of DSP Mutual Fund, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that for very long-term investors, it has been best to not make any changes in their mutual fund portfolio just because of changes in macro factors. Edited excerpts:

Lok Sabha 2024 elections have triggered market volatility. How are your fund managers navigating this uncertain phase?

Where is the volatility? We are overall 3 per cent lower from all-time highs. We must recognise the natural