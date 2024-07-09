Business Standard
F&O expert group set up by Sebi meets Monday for industry proposals

Retail participation in the F&O segment has grown multifold in recent years, even as a study by the market regulator shows that nearly 90 per cent of them incur losses

Khushboo Tiwari
Jul 09 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

An expert panel set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to review norms for the flourishing equity derivatives segment will meet on July 15 to take on board suggestions by various market participants, said sources. The proposed changes could lead to an overhaul of the current offerings and framework, they added.
 
Last month, Sebi constituted a working group chaired by G Padmanabhan, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India, to suggest measures to enhance investor protection and risk management in the derivatives segment.

In its meeting scheduled for Monday, the working group

Jul 09 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

