Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Fast and furious: In a first, bourses cross 10 billion trades in FY25

Fast and furious: In a first, bourses cross 10 billion trades in FY25

Record numbers on both exchanges

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING
Premium

The recent volatility also creates its own opportunities for trading. Global markets have been volatile in light of geopolitical tensions as well as trade initiatives from US President Donald Trump.

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of trades executed on the two largest exchanges in India, the NSE and the BSE, has just crossed 10 billion in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). 
There were 9.7 billion trades executed in the cash market on the NSE in FY25. There were an additional 1 billion trades executed on the BSE, Asia’s oldest stock exchange. The analysis considered data for the two exchanges as they account for the bulk of continued trading activity in India across the years. Both are the highest in data going back to the 1990s. 
Both exchanges had 0.1 billion trades each in
Topics : Donald Trump National Stock Exchange BSE stock exchange Securities and Exchange Board of India stock markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon