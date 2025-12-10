OMCs may see rerating as crude stays soft, GRMs strong and LPG losses ease

The global oil and gas scenario suggests that the next few quarters could see downstream refiners and marketers (oil marketing companies, or OMCs) outperform upstream. Crude is expected to remain flat or trend downwards from the current range of Brent $60-65 per barrel. Meanwhile, gross refining margins (GRMs) remain strong and OMCs have healthy marketing margins and may enjoy a sharp decline in LPG under-recoveries.

Why could BPCL, HPCL and IOC see upgrades, and what could derail them?

Managements across OMCs seem positive on volume growth, GRM outlook and capex executions. Hence, BPCL, HPCL and IOC could all see upgrades