Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / OMCs may see rerating as crude stays soft, GRMs strong and LPG losses ease

OMCs may see rerating as crude stays soft, GRMs strong and LPG losses ease

The next few quarters could favour downstream refiners and marketers over upstream, with Brent expected to stay in a $60-65 range or drift lower, while GRMs remain strong and LPG under-recoveries ease

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL
premium

Managements across OMCs seem positive on volume growth, GRM outlook and capex executions.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global oil and gas scenario suggests that the next few quarters could see downstream refiners and marketers (oil marketing companies, or OMCs) outperform upstream. Crude is expected to remain flat or trend downwards from the current range of Brent $60-65 per barrel. Meanwhile, gross refining margins (GRMs) remain strong and OMCs have healthy marketing margins and may enjoy a sharp decline in LPG under-recoveries.
 
Why could BPCL, HPCL and IOC see upgrades, and what could derail them? 
Managements across OMCs seem positive on volume growth, GRM outlook and capex executions. Hence, BPCL, HPCL and IOC could all see upgrades
Topics : OMCs oil marketing companies BPCL HPCL The Compass stock markets Crude Oil oil and gas sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon