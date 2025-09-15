Monday, September 15, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIA flags concerns over Sebi's closing auction plan, seeks changes

The recommendations aim to ensure consistency and operational efficiency in determining closing prices

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
The industry body has also sought clarity on the methodology for index settlement under the revised structure.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

The Futures Industry Association (FIA), a global body representing derivatives market participants, has suggested modifications to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal to introduce a closing auction session (CAS) in the equity cash market.
 
The recommendations aim to ensure consistency and operational efficiency in determining closing prices.
 
According to FIA, a CAS could help deepen liquidity in the cash market, improve transparency in settlement price discovery, and enable passive funds to rebalance more efficiently by reducing tracking error. However, it flagged potential challenges if the framework is adopted without harmonisation between the two stock exchanges, which could
