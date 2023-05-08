FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

The FMCG index has so far risen 10 per cent since the start of the current year, with ITC, Nestle India, Radico Khaitan, and Varun Beverages zoomed 31 per cent, 12 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Barring Britannia Industries and United Breweries, all other FMCG stocks were seen trading in green on Monday. Shares of Dabur, Tata Consumer Products and Mc-Dowell were the top gainers, soaring over 1 per cent each.