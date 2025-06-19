FMCG, power and consumer durables stocks bore brunt of FPI selling

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), power and consumer durables stocks bore the brunt of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling in the first two weeks of June. FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹5,404 crore on the first fortnight of June. FPIs were net sellers (buying-selling) of FMCG stocks worth ₹3,626 crore, power stocks worth ₹3,120 crore, and consumer durables shares worth ₹1,893 crore. Information technology (₹1,713 crore), and consumer services (₹1,461 crore) were the other sectors where FPIs sold heavily. “The volume growth in the FMCG sector is going to be in poor single digits in the June quarter