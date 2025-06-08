Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 8,749 cr from equities in June so far

FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 8,749 cr from equities in June so far

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

With the latest withdrawal, the total outflow has reached Rs 1.01 trillion in 2025 so far | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After investing a staggering amount in May, foreign investors turned net sellers with a withdrawal of Rs 8,749 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first week of this month triggered by renewed US-China trade tensions and rising US bond yields.

This momentum follows a net investment of Rs 19,860 crore in May and Rs 4,223 crore in April, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January.

With the latest withdrawal, the total outflow has reached Rs 1.01 trillion in 2025 so far.

 

"This bearish sentiment was triggered by renewed US-China trade tensions and rising US bond yields, which steered investors towards safer assets," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said.

Also Read

PremiumFPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

mutual fund, assets under management

Govt likely to exempt Saudi fund from foreign portfolio investment rules

BSE

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 625 points, Nifty at 24,826; heavyweights drag amid mixed cues

PremiumEternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal slumps ahead of FPI selloff after lowering investment limit

Besides, a US investigation into Adani Group's alleged sanction violation on Iran further weighed down investor confidence and dragged down key equity indices, he added.

However, the unexpected monetary action from the RBI, combining a 50 basis points repo rate cut with a 100 basis points CRR (Cash Reserve Ratio) reduction, boosted market sentiments significantly. 

"With growth prospects in the US and China looking bleak, India stands out as a resilient economy which can deliver above 6 per cent growth in FY26. The only concern is the high valuations which leave not much room for the rally to continue," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

Apart from equities, FPIs pulled out Rs 6,709 crore from debt general limit and Rs 5,974 crore from debt voluntary retention during June 2-6.

They have been consistently selling in the debt market too due to the low differential in bond yields between US and Indian bonds, Vijayakumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Global trends, inflation data to drive market sentiment this week: Analysts

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Mcap of 9 of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1 trn; Reliance, HDFC Bank shine

Sebi

VC funds get relief; MCX gets approval for electricity derivatives

Premiumcement, cement sector

Cement industry eyes demand revival amid looming capacity surplus

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Markets cheer RBI's jumbo rate cut; Sensex ends 746.95 points higher

Topics : FPIs Indian equities Indian equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon