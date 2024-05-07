FMCG shares in demand; Marico, Godrej, Dabur, HUL rally up to 10%

Shares of fast moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) were in demand and rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on improved outlook.

Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Consumer Care, Colgate-Palmolive (India), ITC, Nestle India and Britannia Industries stocks rallied between 2 per cent and 10 per cent. At 10:20 am; the S&P BSE FMCG index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.5 per cent, as compared to 0.4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Given the comfort level in valuation and