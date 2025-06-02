Monday, June 02, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Foreign brokerages stay cautious on India stock market; check strategy here

Foreign brokerages stay cautious on India stock market; check strategy here

Nomura's revised Nifty target is a modest 6 per cent higher from the current level of the index. BofA Securities, on the other hand, has not made any change to its year-end Nifty target

wall street, markets
premium

wall street, markets

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign brokerages remain cautious on the road ahead for the Indian equity markets. Though analysts at Nomura have revised their March 2026 Nifty target to 26,140 levels from the earlier 24,970, but the upside from the current levels is a modest 6 per cent. BofA Securities, on the other hand, has not made any change to its year-end Nifty target.
 
The Nifty, Nomura said, is currently trading at 20.5x one-year forward earnings, which is near the high-end of its trading range over the past three years. 
 
“However, the favorable spread between earnings yield and bond yield at -1.4 per cent
Topics : Foreign brokerage The Smart Investor Nomura Saion Mukherjee Nomura Market forecast stock market bets Indian stock markets Indian stock market BofA
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon