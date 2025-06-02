Foreign brokerages remain cautious on the road ahead for the Indian equity markets. Though analysts at Nomura have revised their March 2026 Nifty target to 26,140 levels from the earlier 24,970, but the upside from the current levels is a modest 6 per cent. BofA Securities, on the other hand, has not made any change to its year-end Nifty target.

The Nifty, Nomura said, is currently trading at 20.5x one-year forward earnings, which is near the high-end of its trading range over the past three years.

“However, the favorable spread between earnings yield and bond yield at -1.4 per cent