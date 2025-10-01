FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 months

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have dumped domestic shares worth over ₹1.8 trillion over the past 12 months, with oil & gas, information technology (IT), and auto companies bearing the biggest brunt.

Overseas investors have sold oil & gas stocks worth ₹57,207 crore, IT stocks worth ₹53,352 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹35,292 crore, totalling ₹1.45 trillion or 80 per cent of the net selling, according to an analysis of data provided by Prime Database.

A year ago, Indian equities scaled lifetime highs, with the Nifty reaching 26,277 and the Sensex almost hitting 86,000. Since then, both indices remain over 6