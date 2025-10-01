Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 months

FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 months

Overseas investors have sold oil & gas stocks worth ₹57,207 crore, IT stocks worth ₹53,352 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹35,292 crore, totalling ₹1.45 trillion or 80 per cent of the net selling

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs
premium

FPIs were net buyers in telecom stocks worth ₹26,950 crore, and services stocks worth ₹12,202 crore. Chemicals (₹11,214 crore) and textiles (₹1,282 crore) were the other sectors where FPIs showed buying interest.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have dumped domestic shares worth over ₹1.8 trillion over the past 12 months, with oil & gas, information technology (IT), and auto companies bearing the biggest brunt.
 
Overseas investors have sold oil & gas stocks worth ₹57,207 crore, IT stocks worth ₹53,352 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹35,292 crore, totalling ₹1.45 trillion or 80 per cent of the net selling, according to an analysis of data provided by Prime Database.
 
A year ago, Indian equities scaled lifetime highs, with the Nifty reaching 26,277 and the Sensex almost hitting 86,000. Since then, both indices remain over 6
Topics : Markets News FPIs Foreign Portfolio Investors
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon