Fundraising stays robust in 2025 as IPOs hit records, QIPs shrink sharply

How strong was the IPO and SME IPO fundraising in 2025?

One hundred and three firms raised Rs 1.75 trillion through IPOs. In terms of the number of issuances, it was the best year for the IPO market since 2000. This also marks the first time India has seen two consecutive years of record primary market fundraising; historically, a blockbuster year has been followed by two to three quieter ones.

Two hundred and sixty-seven firms raised Rs 11,437 crore through the SME platform.

Why did rights issues rise sharply in 2025?

The number of rights issues more than doubled and hit a 28-year high in 2025, amid a market correction that softened prices, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) revised framework for rights issues paved the way for easier execution.

Why did QIPs fall in 2025?

Qualified institutional placements (QIPs), on the other hand, declined sharply, falling from 95 issues in 2024 to 35 in 2025.

"Geopolitical factors such as an unpredictable tariff regime, concerns about a slowdown in corporate earnings, coupled with premium valuations in India and consistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had their share of impact on QIP and block activities. We may perhaps see QIP rise to the $10-13 billion mark (better than CY25), and there can be an upward bias if companies are in acquisition mode and use QIP to fund it," said V Jayasankar, managing director of Kotak Investment Banking.

What is the outlook for 2026 primary and secondary markets?

Jayasankar added that the secondary market outlook for 2026 is better, driven by a stronger corporate earnings outlook and valuations that appear more attractive following the CY25 correction.