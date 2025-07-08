Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Gokaldas, Vardhman, Siyaram rally up to 8%. What's driving textile stocks?

Gokaldas, Vardhman, Siyaram rally up to 8%. What's driving textile stocks?

Textile shares outlook: Analysts expect the Indian textile sector to benefit if India manages to sign a favourable trade deal with the US.

Textile industry, Tiruppur
premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Textile stocks price movement today

 
Shares of textile companies Vardhman Textiles, Gokaldas Exports, Siyaram Silk Mills, Alok Industries, Indo Count Industries, Sangam India and Nahar Spinning Mills have rallied between 5 per cent and 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
At 09:14 AM; top 4 out of 5 stock winners from the BSE Smallcap index were from the textile sector, surging more than 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 83,449.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

What’s driving textile stocks today?

 
The US has imposed an
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Indian textiles India-UK Free Trade US tariff Industry Report
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon