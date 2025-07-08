Gokaldas, Vardhman, Siyaram rally up to 8%. What's driving textile stocks?

Textile stocks price movement today

Shares of textile companies Vardhman Textiles, Gokaldas Exports, Siyaram Silk Mills, Alok Industries, Indo Count Industries, Sangam India and Nahar Spinning Mills have rallied between 5 per cent and 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates At 09:14 AM; top 4 out of 5 stock winners from the BSE Smallcap index were from the textile sector, surging more than 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 83,449.

What’s driving textile stocks today?

The US has imposed an