Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty trades flat; Asia off lows; Trump announces tariffs on 14 countries
Sensex today | Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8, 2025: Trump's tariff rates on 14 trading partners are separate from additional sector-specific duties on key product categories
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE Updates today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025: India stock markets could open mildly lower on Tuesday, amid a mixed trend in the global markets, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariff rates on various countries. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points lower at 25,498 level.
Overnight on Monday, Trump announced fresh tariff rates on 14 trading partners. These blanket tariff rates are separate from additional sector-specific duties on key product categories.
Trump tariffs on 14 countries
Goods exported to the US from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia will face 25 per cent tariffs starting August 1. Further, Indonesia will face 32 per cent tariffs, Bangladesh 35 per cent, and Cambodia and Thailand 36 per cent tariffs each. Laos and Myanmar, on the other hand, will face 40 per cent tariffs on goods exported to the US.
Outside the Asia Pacific region, Trump imposed 30 per cent tariffs on South African and Bosnian goods.
The letters, posted on Truth Social, and signed by Trump said that "the US will perhaps consider adjusting the new tariff levels, depending on our relationship with your country". The letters also said, "Goods transshipped to evade a higher tariff will be subject to that higher tariff."
US stock market ends lower Monday
Following the tariff announcement by Trump, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 0.94 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.79 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92 per cent.
US stock futures were also trading lower in Asian hours with Dow futures down by 0.15 per cent, and S&P500 by 0.05 per cent.
Asian markets mixed
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher after a mixed open. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark added 0.21 per cent, South Korea's Kospi index increased by 1.13 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 benchmark gained 0.21 per cent ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision, and Hong Kong's hang Seng rose 0.17 per cent.
Gold, Oil prices
Gold prices ended Monday's trading session on a flattish note as safe haven buying amid fresh tariffs on Asian and African countries outweighed a strong US dollar. Having initially slid more than 1 per cent on a firm greenback, spot gold recovered to be down 0.1 per cent at $3,332.62 an ounce. US gold futures were little changed, settling at $3,342.8.
Oil prices, meanwhile, shrugged off the impact of Opec+ increasing output more than expected for August as well as concern about the potential impact of US tariffs. Brent crude futures fell as low as $67.22 a barrel but ultimately gained 1.87 per cent, to close at $69.58 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.39 per cent to settle at $67.93, after hitting an intraday low of $65.40.
IPO News
Travel Food Services IPO will enter the second day of subscription in the mainboard category. In the SME basket, Cryogenic IPO and Happy Square Outsourcing IPO will see their basis of allotment getting finalised today.
Moreover, Meta Infotech IPO will close for subscription today; Smarten Power Systems IPO and Chemkart India IPO will enter day 2 of subscription; and GLEN Industries IPO will open for subscription.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump administration teases more trade deals
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump swiftly implements his budget agenda
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States (US) Congress stayed up late last Thursday passing President Donald Trump’s signature new legislation, the “Big Beautiful Bill”, and on Friday Mr Trump signed it into law. The new Bill reworks taxes and expenditure and restructures the multi-trillion-dollar US federal Budget.
While some of its implications are relatively minor implementations of Mr Trump's campaign promises — for example, it cancels taxes on tips — some are far more wide-ranging. READ MORE
While some of its implications are relatively minor implementations of Mr Trump’s campaign promises — for example, it cancels taxes on tips — some are far more wide-ranging. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump announces new tariff rates on 14 countries
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump, on Monday, shared screenshots of signed form letters, dictating new tariff rates for 14 trading partner countries.
The letters showed new tariff rates for Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos, Myanmar, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Cambodia and Thailand.
The letters showed new tariff rates for Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos, Myanmar, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Cambodia and Thailand.
As per the latest tariff rates, Goods imported to the US from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia will face 25 per cent tariffs, South African and Bosnian goods 30 per cent US tariff, Indonesia 32 per cent excise duty, Bangladesh and Serbia 35 per cent, and Cambodia and Thailand 36 per cent tariff rates.
Imports from Laos and Myanmar will face a 40 per cent duty.
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled on a negative note on Monday as investors returned to trading after an extended weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 422.17 points, or 0.94 per cent, and ended at 44,406.36. The S&P 500 fell 0.79 per cent to close at 6,229.98, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92 per cent, settling at 20,412.52.
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets off lows; Nikkei rises 0.2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After starting on the backfoot, analysing US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs, Asian markets are moving higher on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei index is up 0.21 per cent, Australia's ASX200 is up 0.21 per cent, South Korea's Kospi 1.25 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 0.17 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei index is up 0.21 per cent, Australia's ASX200 is up 0.21 per cent, South Korea's Kospi 1.25 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 0.17 per cent.
6:55 AM
