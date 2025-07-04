Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / This tech indicator triggered 100% rally in Nifty SmallCap; will it repeat?

This tech indicator triggered 100% rally in Nifty SmallCap; will it repeat?

The Nifty SmallCap index witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on four occasions thus far in the past, with each resulting into a gain; historical chart shows a massive 110% rally post August 2020 breakout.

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift
premium

The Nifty SmallCap index witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on four occasions thus far in the past, with each resulting into a gain; historical chart shows a massive 110% rally post August 2020 breakout.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE Nifty SmallCap 250 index today witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart, with its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) crossing over the 200-DMA from below. On Friday, in intra-day deals, the 50-DMA quoted around 16,666 levels, while the long-term 200-DMA stood at 16,632.  The 'Golden Cross' formation also commonly-known as 'Golden Crossover' was seen today, following the 'Death Cross' formation on February 5, 2025. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The term 'Golden Cross' means that the shorter-term moving average - the 50-DMA has now crossed over the 200-DMA. Whereas, as and when
Topics : Stock Market Smallcap index Market technicals The Smart Investor Market trends stock market trading Market Outlook stock markets Indian stock market share market technical analysis technical charts Markets Trading tips stock market rally
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon