Rising growth, credit cost concerns mar microfinance sector prospects

There are increasing concerns about stresses in the MFI (microfinance) segment. Agencies such as Icra and Ind Ra have highlighted increasing delinquencies, which will push up NBFC-MFI credit costs to 320-340 bps in FY25 from around 220 bps in FY24. The asset quality risks will also dampen sectorial growth and earnings in FY25. Icra expects NBFC-MFIs’ AUM growth to dip to 17-19 per cent in FY25 from 29 per cent in FY24. AUM growth in Q1FY25 was down 24 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a 30 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q4FY24.

The rapid growth