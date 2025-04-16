Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Guardrails in place to check fraud: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Guardrails in place to check fraud: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Independent directors, boards, auditors must step up to rein in greed: Pandey

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Premium

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Khushboo TiwariSamie ModakVikas Dhoot Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate misgovernance episodes like the fraud unravelled at Gensol Engineering, or front running by a mutual fund manager, are not systemic issues that require a regulatory reboot but instances of greed and egregious conduct that warrant more pro-active action from independent directors, boards and auditors to rein them in, the chief of India’s stock market watchdog asserted on Wednesday.
 
“The governance standards and guardrails are in place. The board and the independent directors have to function. Material things have to be approved by the shareholder, auditors are there… if the guardrails fail because of certain fraud or greed, which is
Topics : SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon