I am sanguine IPO markets will take off soon: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Following a stellar 2024, initial public offering (IPO) activity has stalled, with no mainboard listings since mid-February. TUHIN KANTA PANDEY, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), attributes this pause to market volatility triggered by US policy shifts, which have made economic prospects uncertain and forced companies to delay their listing plans. He remains optimistic about a revival in activity. In an interview with Khushboo Tiwari, Samie Modak, and Vikas Dhoot, Pandey highlighted Sebi’s efforts to engage with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and market participants to streamline compliance. Edited excerpts:

Your initial actions and commentary have been