Azad Engineering Ltd submits application for Rs 740 cr IPO with Sebi

M-cap of 5 of 10 valued firms decline by Rs 62,586 cr; TCS biggest laggard

FPIs turn sellers after 6 mths of investment; pulls out Rs 14,767 cr in Sep

Rising costs, competition leave paint sector in need of fresh coat

Retail investors have grasped the power of equities: Vikas Khemani

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the

Equity market turnover, encompassing both cash and derivatives, reached unprecedented levels in September as heightened volatility created fertile trading ground for investors.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com